First Pacific Financial Has $651,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.36 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

