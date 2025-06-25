First Pacific Financial Sells 147 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,347,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,641,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $403.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.40.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

