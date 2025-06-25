First Pacific Financial Lowers Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,212 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

