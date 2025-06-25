Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 745 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

