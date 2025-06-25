Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $45.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.84. The firm has a market cap of $424.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.