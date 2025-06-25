Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50,376 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cohalo Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

