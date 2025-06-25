Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

