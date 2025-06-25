Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 358.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9%

RWL stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

