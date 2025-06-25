SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

