iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Announces Dividend of $0.61

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%

TSE XEU opened at C$35.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$29.16 and a 12 month high of C$35.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.56.

