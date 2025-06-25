Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3,749.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.