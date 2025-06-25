iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iBio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NYSE IBIO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in iBio in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

