goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces $1.46 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.
goeasy Stock Up 2.6%
goeasy stock opened at C$166.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.21. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$134.01 and a 1-year high of C$206.02.
Insider Activity at goeasy
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
