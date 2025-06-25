Spire Wealth Management Has $9.78 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.87.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

