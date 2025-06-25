Spire Wealth Management Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 545.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,658 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

