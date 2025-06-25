Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $415,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $283.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.