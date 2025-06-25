Spire Wealth Management Sells 376 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 452,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

