Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

