S.A. Mason LLC Has $594,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $37,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.