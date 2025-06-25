Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 2.2% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in AppLovin by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This represents a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $2,437,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,506,427.69. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $349.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average of $333.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

