S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 999.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

