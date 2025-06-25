Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

