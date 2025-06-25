Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1422 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 131.4% increase from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $97.98.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

