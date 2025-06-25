Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

Ameren stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after buying an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $241,496,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

