Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 71,500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

