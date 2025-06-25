Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $56.35 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 608,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,345,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 9.0% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,373,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4%

SPMO stock opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $110.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

