Alpine Bank Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,031 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 136,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $496,484,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays lowered their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

