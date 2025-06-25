Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,067 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 3.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

