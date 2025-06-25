Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Mill Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,532.47.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,474.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,351.99. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

