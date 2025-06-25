RAM Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

