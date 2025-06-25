Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

MGC stock opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.15. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.