Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

