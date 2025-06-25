Wealthquest Corp Invests $156.19 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,752,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,193,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 15.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,522,425.75. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,380,434 shares of company stock valued at $131,340,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $85.02. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

