Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Announces Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTWW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Lotus Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Lotus Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.