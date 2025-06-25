Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:MSI opened at $418.37 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.72 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.66 and a 200-day moving average of $436.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.