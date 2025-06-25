Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $212,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 129.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.