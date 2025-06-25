Generate Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $83,769.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,346,173.73. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,087 shares of company stock worth $175,773,584. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

