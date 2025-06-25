Reviewing Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) & Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sugarmade has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade N/A N/A N/A Smurfit Westrock 1.98% 7.38% 2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smurfit Westrock 0 1 9 0 2.90

Smurfit Westrock has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Sugarmade.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $2.40 million 0.00 -$3.04 million N/A N/A Smurfit Westrock $21.11 billion 1.08 $319.00 million $1.22 35.69

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Sugarmade.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Sugarmade on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

