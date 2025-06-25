Live Oak Investment Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Live Oak Investment Partners lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

