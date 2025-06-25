First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

