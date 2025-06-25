Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.