The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.