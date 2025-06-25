Insider Selling: Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 405 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,922.55. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Miguel Milano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20.

Shares of CRM opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

