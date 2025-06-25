White Pine Investment CO Has $5.77 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,514 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

