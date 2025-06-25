Cvfg LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 109.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 240,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,985,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $514.17 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.