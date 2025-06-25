Reviewing Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 3.87% 14.24% 6.44% Southern Copper 30.00% 39.39% 19.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ero Copper and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 1 8 2 3.09 Southern Copper 2 4 1 0 1.86

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.94%. Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Southern Copper.

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Southern Copper”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.52 -$68.47 million $0.17 93.91 Southern Copper $11.43 billion 6.75 $3.38 billion $4.57 21.21

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Southern Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ero Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Ero Copper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.