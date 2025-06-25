Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

