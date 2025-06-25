Embree Financial Group Purchases 173 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

