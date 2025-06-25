Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 11th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

Alico Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Alico has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $238.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative net margin of 284.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

