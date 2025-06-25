Franklin Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile



Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

